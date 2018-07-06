Gibson County Fairgrounds Celebrates New Concession Stands

The Gibson County Fairgrounds will be hosting a grand opening ceremony for the completion of new concession stands. The original stands were built in the 1940s and 50s. Those are now gone and in their place brand, new concession stands with open-air seating.

The county fair’s board president Charles Woodruff says the new facilities are handicap accessible and sit about 250 people.

“We’ve been working on the fairgrounds for five years. We’ve spent $4.4 million improving the fairgrounds. This is our final phase three. Phase three concession stands that we’ve improved,” says Woodruff.

The Gibson County Fair starts this Sunday and runs until Saturday, July 14th.

