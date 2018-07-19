Home Indiana Gibson County Consumers Asked to Comment on New Water Rates July 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) is inviting consumer comments on Gibson Water, Inc.’s request for new rates and charges.

The OUCC is set to file testimony before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) on August 24th.

In addition to its legal and technical review, the OUCC is asking for written consumer comments through August 17th.

Gibson Water, a not-for-profit utility based in Haubstadt, provides service to about 1,750 customers in Gibson County. Its current base rates received IURC approval in 1986, and since then rate increases have been dollar-for-dollar recovery of wholesale water costs.

The utility purchases all of its water from the City of Evansville.

Should the request go through, it would raise a monthly residential water bill for 5,000 gallons from $38.98 to $45.68. In addition, Gibson Water is requesting IURC authority to issue up to $3.5 million in long-term debt.

The utility is seeking the changes due to higher operating and maintenance costs along with the need for capital improvements.

Individuals who wish to submit written comments for the case record can do so by going to the OUCC’s website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

