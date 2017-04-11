Home Indiana Gibson County Community ‘Lights up Hope’ for Child Abuse Prevention Month April 11th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

A community in Gibson County comes together to raise awareness of National Child Abuse Prevention month.

Every year more than 700,000 children across the US are abused and four out of five times it’s by their own parents.

Tuesday evening, the Gibson County CASA held a Light Up Hope ceremony hoping to bring awareness to those statistics.

In Gibson County, 150 kids are currently in the system. CASA helps about 55 percent of them, giving them a voice they otherwise wouldn’t have in the court room.

A CASA volunteer says unfortunately the number of child abuse cases in the county continues to grow, and they are always in need of volunteers.

Sue Knopf, a CASA volunteer since 2011, says the experience has changed her life.

“It’s both a lot of fun and it’s sometimes heart-wrenching,” said Knopf. “What you learn to do is do the best you can for the child and learn the world isn’t perfect but we’re doing what we can.”

At the event, Gibson County Commissioner Steve Bottoms read a proclamation naming April 2017, Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month in Princeton.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments