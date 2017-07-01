Home Indiana Gibson County Celebrates Grand Opening of New Park July 1st, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

Gibson county residents are celebrating the grand opening of a new park. The Hopkins Family Park in Francisco, Indiana’s grand opening coincides with the 85TH memorial birthday of the founder, Richard Hopkins.

A 5K race was held to benefit Relay for Life. Park-goers could see Gibson ambulance services on display, fire department, and other emergency vehicles. Organizers say the opening was a success.

Gibson County Parks and Recreation President Shay Phillips says, “The goal of Hopkins Family Park was to enhance the quality of life and recreation so it’s a good way to kick it off with a lot of people from the community and people having fun.”

The park also hosted the Southern Indiana Car Club Show.

