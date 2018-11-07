Gibson County Accident Sends Two to Hospital

Indiana State Police are reporting an accident at the intersection of U.S. northbound 41 and CR 100 W, just two miles south of Princeton.

Just after 10:00AM, police sat a car traveling westbound collided with a semi truck traveling northbound. The accident sent both drivers to an Evansville hospital, with one suffering from serious injuries.

One lane of northbound U.S. 41 is open at the intersection due to the semi blocking the left lane and the other vehicle being in the median.

ISP are investigating the scene to determine the cause of the collision.

