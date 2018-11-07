44News | Evansville, IN

Gibson County Accident Sends Two to Hospital

Gibson County Accident Sends Two to Hospital

November 7th, 2018 Gibson County, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Indiana State Police are reporting an accident at the intersection of U.S. northbound 41 and CR 100 W, just two miles south of Princeton.

Just after 10:00AM, police sat a car traveling westbound collided with a semi truck traveling northbound. The accident sent both drivers to an Evansville hospital, with one suffering from serious injuries.

One lane of northbound U.S. 41 is open at the intersection due to the semi blocking the left lane and the other vehicle being in the median.

ISP are investigating the scene to determine the cause of the collision.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.