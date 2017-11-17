Home Indiana Gibson County I-69 Ready For Zoning Despite Local Objections November 17th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

There could be major zoning changes in the area. Interstate I-69 in Gibson County would add development at the county’s three state highway interchanges.

The plan could attract more tourists and hotels to the area. Gibson County’s I-69 economic development area is ready for expansion despite objections from local landowners.

Gibson County Commissioner Steve Bottom says he is working with the Gibson County Economic Development Corporation the Gibson County Chamber of Commerce and the farm bureau to ensure everyone’s desires are being met especially in the housing department.

“We need housing, bad. We, we, that’s something we’re going to focus on, even more; here in the future. But to have housing, people are not going to put housing in unless they have some kind of plan and somewhat protections,” says Gibson County Commissioner Steve Bottoms.

The proposed zoning initially designates the I-69 economic development area as zoning districts including agriculture, coal mines, park/recreation, light and heavy manufacturing parking, education, utilities and others.

A letter of support is expected from the Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Commission.

