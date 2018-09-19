Home Indiana Gibson Co. Woman Returns From Helping In Hurricane Florence September 19th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

“I’m driving straight into a hurricane and this is a little crazy.”

Indiana’s Civilian Crisis Response Team works to fill the seven minute gap between a disaster and when first responders arrive.

Amber herself a wedding photographer and mother of two is use to being behind the camera, but says helping during hurricane Florence was an easy decision.

“We weren’t even there for an hour and we were already getting in the water,” says Hersel.

“That is kind of where this picture came from.”

A photo captures a moment when a natural disaster forced people to work together for a common good.

“Basically t he first boat that came back was of Kiana and her siblings her siblings seemed like they knew what was going on they were much older so they were understanding and I just saw her and she looked shaken up,” says Hersel.

The Fort Branch mother did for Kiana what she would have done for her own daughter.

“When you are standing out there in the hurricane winds and the pouring rain it hurts, you know it stings your face.

“I just went over and talked to her and said, “Do you want me to hold you so you can look at me and not get hit by this rain?” I was like, “I will carry you to the fire department that was waiting to take them to their shelter,” and she said yes.

I couldn’t imagine if my child was out there just got delivered from a boat they still had to go back to get her parents and was just left standing in that type of rain and weather watching everything going on around her.”

Hersel hopes people will do what they can to help others in any situation.

“I was just an average stay at home mom and I was able to train on my own time and do something like this and so it doesn’t take a professional or someone with a lot of skills to get started and educate yourself and be able to go in and make a difference.

“It felt gratifying seeing people work together like that and how humanity really is good and so it is just humbling.”

Volunteers can visit the Civilian Crisis Response Team online for more information on training and how to become a member of the organization.

