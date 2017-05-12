Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office Hosts Blood Drive

You could win a gas gift card for participating in the Gibson County Sheriff’s annual blood drive. The sheriff’s office is hosting its annual blood drive Friday until 6 p.m. at 112 East Emerson Street in Princeton.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make an appointment.

There will also be some food at the blood drive. Everyone who signs up to donate will be entered to win a gas card.

For more information and additional dates, visit American Red Cross Blood Drive – Gibson County.

