Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office to Host Annual Blood Drive

You could win a gas gift card for participating in the Gibson County Sheriff’s annual blood drive. The sheriff’s office will host its annual blood drive on May 12th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the building. There will also be an event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the bus outside.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make an appointment.

There will be hamburgers and hot dogs for this blood drive. Everyone who signs to donate will be entered to win a gas card.

For more information and additional dates, visit American Red Cross Blood Drive – Gibson County.

