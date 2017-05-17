Home Indiana Gibson Co. Sex Offender Arrested for Failure to Register May 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities arrest a Gibson County sex offender for reportedly failing to register. In April, EPD and Sgt. Bruce Vanoven began an investigation to see if 46-year-old Robert Evans was complying with the state statutes regarding registered sex offender requirements.

As a result of that investigation, Evans was charged with Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender, with a Prior Conviction.

Evans was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is being held on a $1,250 bond.

