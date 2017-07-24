Home Indiana Gibson Co. Resource Officer Arrested on Child Seduction Charges July 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Gibson County school resource officer is behind bars on child seduction charges. 29-year-old Daniel Greer is charged with two counts of child seduction and obstruction of justice.

Earlier this year, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office received complaints against Deputy Greer about his alleged sexual relations with juveniles.

In early June, Indiana State Police began an investigation and learned that between January and March of 2017, Greer allegedly had sexual relations with two male juveniles while off-duty on two separate occasions.

Greer was a school resource officer for the Sheriff’s Office, but the incidents did not happen on school property. He was arrested at the Gibson Count Jail, but was transported to the Knox County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

