Gibson Co. Man Killed in Deadly Illinois Motorcycle Crash

A Gibson County man is killed in a deadly Illinois motorcycle crash. The Wabash County Coroner Shaun Keepes says Mark Naas, of Cynthiana, died in that crash.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Route 1 in Illinois after witnesses reported a motorcycle crash. The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon around 4:00.

Investigators say Naas applied the brakes to avoid a stopped vehicle and flipped over on its side.

Naas was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. A female passenger was life-flighted to a regional hospital, but her name has not been released yet.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, but the Wabash Coroner says there will not be a cause of death until at least Thursday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

