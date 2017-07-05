Gibson Co. Man Killed in Deadly Illinois Motorcycle Crash
A Gibson County man is killed in a deadly Illinois motorcycle crash. The Wabash County Coroner Shaun Keepes says Mark Naas, of Cynthiana, died in that crash.
Police responded to the 1800 block of Route 1 in Illinois after witnesses reported a motorcycle crash. The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon around 4:00.
Investigators say Naas applied the brakes to avoid a stopped vehicle and flipped over on its side.
Naas was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. A female passenger was life-flighted to a regional hospital, but her name has not been released yet.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, but the Wabash Coroner says there will not be a cause of death until at least Thursday morning.
This is an ongoing investigation.