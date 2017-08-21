44News | Evansville, IN

Gibson Co. Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

Gibson Co. Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

August 21st, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A Gibson County man is arrested on multiple drug charges. The Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 1200 block of South Old State Road 65 to serve a warrant on 31-year-old Zachery McEllhiney.

When deputies arrived they located McEllhiney walking around in the area and took him into custody. Deputies say they found marijuana, methamaphetamine, and a hypodermic syringe.

McEllhiney is charged with unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, failure to return to lawful detention, and writ of attachment. He is being held on the Gibson County Jail on a $6,750 bond.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.