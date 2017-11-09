Home Indiana Gibson Co. Man Accused of Stabbing Girlfriend to Death Found Fit to Stand Trial November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Gibson County man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is found fit to stand trial. Lance Marley was set to go to trial in August, but it was postponed while Marley underwent a mental health evaluation.

Marley is accused of stabbing his girlfriend, Lindsey Fleck, to death at their home in Princeton, Indiana after an alleged argument over her cat.

An autopsy shows Fleck died of stab wounds to her neck.

Marley will go to trial on Monday, November 27th.

