Gibson Co. Holds Clean Up Day at Toyota

There is a Gibson County clean-up day set for Saturday, April 29th. This event is at Toyota South Car Lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resident can bring their household hazardous waste items and recyclable items.

No businesses will be allowed to drop off items. Officials have the right to refuse any items brought to this one day clean-up event.

Items accepted include:

– Expired/unused medications

– Batteries (household/car)

– Paint

– Oil/grease

– Pesticides

– Fluorescent light bulbs

– Electronics

– Household chemicals

– Propane tanks (residential up to 20 LB)

Items NOT accepted include:

– Household trash

– Large household items

– Tires

– Lawnmowers

– Appliances

– Construction materials/roofing

– Ammunition

– Explosives

Recyclables accepted:

– Plastic

– Paper

– Cardboard

– Aluminum cans

