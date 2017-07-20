Home Indiana Gibson Co. Finds New Ways to Promote Barn Quilt Trail July 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Folks in Gibson County will soon be finding a new way to promote the county’s Barn Quilt Trail.

Gold Rocks with Barn Quilt Patterns will be popping up from the Princeton Theatre and Community Center to Lyles Station.

Visitor service manager Kelly Scott says the rocks came from a similar campaign on the ‘Evansville Rocks’ Facebook page where people were taking selfies with the rocks.

She encourages people who visit Gibson County’s attractions that find the rocks to do the same then place them back for other visitors to find.

