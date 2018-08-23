Gibbs Die Casting Corporation Receives Award Outstanding Safety and Health

Gibbs Die Casting Corporation has been recognized for outstanding safety and health performance in a Kentucky Work Place.

Gibbs, a global manufacturer of precision die-cast, machined, and assembled products for the automotive industry, was given the Governor’s Safety and Health Award on August 23rd. The award was presented by The Kentucky Labor Cabinet.

Gibbs was able to qualify for the award after the company hit 1 million hours worked without experiencing a lost-time injury.

To date, Gibbs has now surpassed two million hours worked without experiencing a lost-time injury or illness.

Gibbs is headquartered in Henderson and employs over 1,300 workers.

