Some ghost tours are coming to Evansville this fall. The walking tour is being put on by Haunted Historic Evansville. It will take place in the Riverside Historic District and Haynie’s Corner Arts District on Friday and Saturday, October 27th and 28th.

There will be two different haunted routes. Proceeds will go to help the Historic District in Evansville.

For more information, visit Haunted Historic Evansville Ghost Tours.

