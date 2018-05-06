Indiana’s Primary Elections are just around the corner and U.S. Representative Todd Rokita is urging people to get out and vote.

Representative Rokita is set to host the Get Out The Vote events across Indiana this Monday May 7th. Todd Rokita has been on a 50 stop tour across Indiana in the past 10 days of his tour. Todd Rokita has been sharing his views on Pro Life VS. Pro Choice, The 2nd Amendment and more hot topic issues. Rex Early and Tony Samuel, leaders of trumps 2016 Indiana Campaign will join Rokita on the road because they believe he is the best candidate to beat Joe Donnelley and he has been an avid Trump supporter in the past. Get Out The Vote events will be held in Fort Wayne, South Bend, Indianapolis, Sellersburg, and Evansville

GET-OUT-THE-VOTE EVENT DETAILS

Fort Wayne Get Out The Vote Event With Todd Rokita

WHEN: 8:00 AM ET

WHERE: Friend’s Too

3720 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Fort Wayne, IN

South Bend Get Out The Vote Event With Todd Rokita

WHEN: 10:15 AM EST

WHERE: St. Joseph County GOP HQ

4133 S. Main St.

South Bend, IN

Indianapolis Get Out The Vote Event With Todd Rokita

WHEN: 12:45 PM EST

WHERE: Hoosiers for Rokita Campaign HQ

3145 Madison Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

Clark County Get Out The Vote Event With Todd Rokita

WHEN: 3:00 PM EST

WHERE: The Fireside

7611 County Rd. 311.

Sellersburg, IN

Evansville Get Out The Vote Event With Todd Rokita

WHEN: 4:30 PM CST

WHERE: Vanderburgh County Republican HQ

815 John St

Evansville, IN

Todd Rokita is the conservative choice for US Senate who is fighting to defeat the failed policies of the Washington elite so all Hoosiers have the freedom and opportunity to build better lives for themselves and their families. Todd and his wife Kathy are raising their two young boys, Teddy and Ryan, in Indiana.

Comments

comments