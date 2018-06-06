Get It Together: Zero-Waste Tips for Summer Snacking On-the-Go

Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” this week with a greener way to pack those summer camp lunches and snacks for the kiddos. She’s got a few zero-waste tips for summer lunches and snacking on-the-go.

Her first tip is to start where you are. Allie says, “This may seem a little counter-intuitive, especially when it seems everywhere you turn there’s someone trying to sell you a new system or kit. I, however, am of the mindset that spending a bunch of money right out the gate is not going to be the thing that makes any lifestyle change stick. In this case, use what you have, see how it works for you, and upgrade to more sustainable products as your old ones wear out or fail”

Her second tip is to eliminate, or at least lessen, single-use plastic. Allie says, “The most important thing you can do to snack greener is eliminating, or at the very least lessening, your dependency on water or drink bottles, plastic packaging on individually-wrapped snacks, and snack and sandwich baggies.” She also suggests using cloth napkins instead of paper napkins. Allie uses bandanas as napkins.

Allie’s third tip is to choose second-hand first. She says, “When you choose to buy second hand, especially if you shop local thrift stores or Goodwill, you’re lessening your footprint from shipping. For example, fuel and packaging incurred in ordering something online. You may not find the most perfect, new-tech, green option, but it’ll definitely cost less and could be at least a good temporary solution to a hole in your low-waste kit.” She also suggests using silverware from thrift stores, that you won’t mind losing, but can also re-use.

Allie’s fourth tip is to consider the end of a product’s life when buying new. She says, “When you are ready to upgrade to high-quality, reusable containers, there are a few materials that you should stick to. They are stainless steel, silicone, and organic cotton. These materials are 100% recyclable or biodegradable, they won’t leak chemicals into your food, and they are shatter-proof, so they’re safe for kids and you can take them to places like the pool or splash pad where glass isn’t allowed.”

All of Allie’s recipes and tips can be found on her blog website AlliePeach.com .

Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday to help you “Get It Together.” Next Wednesday she will have a recipe for Lavender Lemonade.



Comments

comments