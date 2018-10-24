Get It Together: Trick or Treating for Parents

Trick or Treating is so much fun for the kids, but it can be quite stressful for the parents. So Allie Peach joined us on 44News This Morning to help you “Get It Together” with tricks to treat the other adults in your neighborhood this Halloween.

Allie says, “This is a great way to diffuse all that tension while getting to know your neighbors in the same stage of life as you. Let your kids run around in the yard with theirs while you introduce yourself. Then let the moms and dads pick their own treat!”

Allie suggests filling a bucket with ice and beers, but add some spooky decorations like fake skeleton hands.

Allie’s next treat for the grown-ups are mini wine bottles. She also suggests decorating them, “You can print out a really cute label on my website, then cut a hole in it and put it around the neck of the bottle.”

Her last idea is a “mommy grab bag.” She says, “Fill up little gift bags for the parents with adult friendly treats like cold-brew coffee candies.”

Click here to check out all of Allie’s recipes and tip on her blog at AlliePeach.com.

Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday at 7:10 AM to help you “Get It Together.” Next week she will be making elderberry syrup to help fight the flu.



