Get It Together: Thanksgiving Bar Cart Tips

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to get ready to entertain those people you’re thankful for.

So Allie Peach joined us on 44News This Morning to help you “Get It Together” with tips to properly and elegantly stock your bar cart for an easy Thanksgiving.

Allie’s tips are:

1. Make a batch cocktail ahead of time, like my Iron Bowl cocktail. You can find the recipe here

2. Try a new wine. Guests will likely bring some too. Let them fill in with whites, sweets, etc. No need to purchase the whole wine section to accommodate everyone’s tastes.

3. Garnishes, funny napkins and interesting glassware make it fun. Find a matching vintage set or an assortment of vintage from thrift stores

4. Serve a bar snack – whether it’s spiced nuts with little serving cups or tiny tartelettes on a cake stand – some pretty food at the bar is a special touch

5. Don’t forget to decorate!

