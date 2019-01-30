Get It Together: Super Bowl Snacks

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and if you’re watching the big game you need to have snacks! So Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” with some delicious, healthy and easy recipes for your Super Bowl party.

Allie says, “I’m sharing my three favorite snack recipes for entertaining a crowd. All of these have some components that can be prepped ahead to make game day smoother. You can break up the bits of prep over the week leading up to your Super Bowl party.”

Cauliflower Buffalo dip tray

This buffalo dip is actually healthy compared to the classic chicken buffalo dip and I promise you won’t miss the original at all!

Vegan chorizo taco bites with pineapple salsa and chipotle mayo

I make vegan chorizo using walnuts and cauliflower. You could also use quinoa!

Use Scoops as the taco shell to save time.

Mix fresh pineapple into a container of fresh, store-bought salsa.

Serve with lime wedges on the side

Semi-homemade Mediterranean layer dip

Start with store-bought hummus

Add a layer of Greek yogurt

Layer with halved cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, parsley

Season with Greek seasoning

Top with feta and a sprinkling of parsley

Serve on a board with pita

