Get It Together: Shopping at the Farmers Market

Allie Peach joined us in studio to give us tips on how to shop at the farmers market like a pro.

The first tip is to meal plan before you head out. Have what you want in your head before you start buying things wildly.

The second tip is to not just buy the first thing you see. Explore your options before purchasing to avoid buyer’s remorse.

Third, and maybe the most important, get to an ATM before you go. While some vendors take cards now, the best produce usually comes from the Amish Vendors that only take cash.

And finally, bring your own bag. This way you’ll be able to hand farmers their containers and avoid using plastic grocery bags.



Comments

comments