Get It Together: No-Cook Herb Recipes

The summer brings out so many delicious herbs, so Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” this week with some herb recipes that require no cooking at all!

The first recipe is marinated feta cheese, which can spruce up several delicious dishes. Allie says, “Use in salads, antipasto, pasta, or bake it to eat with crostini. Use the flavored oil to make salad dressing or marinade.”

Marinated Feta Cheese

Ingredients:

1 8 oz block of full fat feta cheese

1 C extra virgin olive oil

Fresh rosemary

Fresh thyme

Cracked Black pepper

Lemon zest

Red pepper flake

Directions:

Season the entire block of feta with red and black peppers, and lemon zest. Cut into half inch cubes.

Add one layer of cheese to the bottom of a mason jar. Then layer thyme and rosemary. Then add another layer of cheese. Continue alternating layers of cheese and herbs until you get to the top of the jar. Fill the jar with olive oil and put the lid on. Marinate at least 2 hours, up to overnight, before using. Store in the refrigerator.

Another great recipe that can be used in several other dishes is Herb Butter. Allie says, “Herbed butter, or compound butter, can be use on top of steak, served with fresh radishes and baguette (tres French!) or used to make eggs in the morning!”

Herb Butter

Ingredients:

1 stick room temperature unsalted butter

Sea salt

1 Garlic clove, grated

1-2 tbsp fresh Chives, finely chopped

Directions:

Add the butter to a bowl. Stir in the salt, garlic and chives.

Roll into a log with plastic wrap or parchment paper. Store in the refrigerator.

Click here to check out all of Allie’s recipes and tip on her blog at AlliePeach.com

Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday to help you “Get It Together.” Next Wednesday she will have tips to be “Healthy and Hustlin’.”



