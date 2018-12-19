Get It Together: Mulling Spice Pecans & Packaging Tutorial

If you haven’t picked up those last minute gifts for teachers or co-workers, blogger Allie Peach has you covered! She’s helping you “Get It Together” with this Mulling Spice Pecans and packaging tutorial.

Allie says, “We are so lucky around here to have access to fresh, local pecans. They’re the star of this treat, which can be made for teacher gifts, hostess gifts, mail men, and anyone else on your list who is hard to shop for. If you can’t locate fresh pecans, store-bought, raw pecans will also work.”

You will need:

2 Cups (1/2 lb) raw, shelled pecan halves

1 egg white

Mulling spice mixture made from 1/2 Cup Sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg, 1/4 tsp ground clove, 1 tsp orange zest and 1 tsp lemon zest (this also makes a great, separate gift!)

Or use a package of instant mulling spice (I love Martinelli’s organic because it does not contain artificial sweeteners)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Whisk the egg white to make it frothy. Add in the vanilla, salt, and mulling spices.

Spread the raw pecans out onto a baking sheet and toast in the oven until just fragrant. Watch them carefully so as not to over-cook them.

Remove toasted pecans from the oven and allow them to cool.

Add cooled pecans to the bowl with the mulling spice mixture and toss to coat evenly.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Spread the coated pecans out on the baking sheet in an even layer.

Bake for 45 minutes to an hour, turning every 15 minutes.

Allow the pecans to cool completely before removing them from the baking sheet.

CLICK HERE for a link to Allie’s blog, to download the printable holiday jar labels and mulled pecan recipe card.

Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday to help you “Get It Together.” Next week she will have some realistic New Year’s resolution tips.

Comments

comments