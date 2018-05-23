44News | Evansville, IN

Get It Together: Memorial Day Party Ideas

Get It Together: Memorial Day Party Ideas

May 23rd, 2018 44News This Morning, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Memorial Day Weekend is around the corner, and blogger, Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” if you’re hosting a party.

Allie showcased 3 Memorial Day mini appetizers, featuring different regions of the country. Shrimp and grits bites with roasted tomatoes are a nod to the South. Mini white cheddar, mozzarella and apple grilled cheese showcase the Midwest. Mini gluten-free crab cakes with lemon aioli are a tribute to the Northeast.

Allie also showcased a Memorial Day cocktail idea, called “The Star-Spangled Sangria.” The cocktail includes various fresh fruits, wine and a bit of brandy.

All of Allie’s recipes can be found on her blog website www.AlliePeach.com

 

 

Veronica DeKett

Reporter for 44News This Morning

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.