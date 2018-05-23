Get It Together: Memorial Day Party Ideas

Memorial Day Weekend is around the corner, and blogger, Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” if you’re hosting a party.

Allie showcased 3 Memorial Day mini appetizers, featuring different regions of the country. Shrimp and grits bites with roasted tomatoes are a nod to the South. Mini white cheddar, mozzarella and apple grilled cheese showcase the Midwest. Mini gluten-free crab cakes with lemon aioli are a tribute to the Northeast.

Allie also showcased a Memorial Day cocktail idea, called “The Star-Spangled Sangria.” The cocktail includes various fresh fruits, wine and a bit of brandy.

All of Allie’s recipes can be found on her blog website www.AlliePeach.com



