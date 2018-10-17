Get It Together: Last Minute DIY Halloween Costumes

All the procrastinator moms out there know how it goes… a week before Halloween some event pops up, and you haven’t even thought about a costume yet. So the wonderful Allie Peach along with her little Peaches visited 44News This Morning to help us “Get It Together” with last minute DIY Halloween costumes for the kids.

Allie says, “If you’re anything like me, you aren’t about to go drop $40 on a Halloween costume. With these clever ideas, you can make a cute and budget-friendly Halloween costume out of stuff you already have on hand.”

One easy costume is a Kitty Cat. Allie says, “You can pair a black long sleeve shirt and cheetah leggings, but black leggings would also work. Then just add cat ears or pig tails in a pinch. You can also draw on a kitty nose and whiskers with eyeliner that you have at home.”

Another quick fix costume is a Scarecrow, and it works great for boys or girls. Allie says, “Pair a plaid shirt and jeans, then add some of your own blush and a scarecrow smile with some eyeliner. Pigtails and a bit of straw in their pockets and sleeves are the last finishing touches.”

