Get It Together: How to “Hygge”

If you want to enjoy the simpler things in life in 2019, try doing it the Danish way. Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” by showing us how to “Hygge”.

Allie says, “Hygge is Danish and it’s ‘… all about creating a cozy, safe, warm, and inviting atmosphere. It’s about finding contentment and joy in the simple things like sitting by a fire and playing a board game,’ according to –Myquillin Smith from Cozy Minimalist Home.

There are the ways to “Hygge”: in your heart, in your home and on your body.

To “hygge” in your heart Allie says, “It’s not a style, it’s an intention. True “hygge” requires other people, it’s all about togetherness, or sometimes in the winter in Evansville, it’s more about get-through-it-togetherness. Danish people are the happiest people on earth.”

To “hygge” in your home Allie says, ” Coziness has to have a purpose. More stuff will just make you feel overwhelmed. Have your intention in mind and choose (or edit out) pieces that don’t lead to creating an inviting atmosphere. Take some cues from the Danes: use lots of candles. The Danes use more candles than anywhere else on earth. When the sky outside is so gray, it’s great to create warmth with candles and lamps, rather than bright overhead lights. You can even swap out your light bulbs for warmer toned light. Embrace texture. Look for soft and cozy materials in throw blankets and pillows that invite you to curl up in a comfy spot.- But keep it simple, less is more.”

To “hygge” on your body Allie says, “Hyggepants! Seriously, it’s a thing. The Danes have pants they only wear at home (I imagine they’re not cute) that are just comfy pants. Eat comforting foods. For instance, Oatmeal is more “hygge” than a smoothie. As we’re heading into a new year, a lot of people have improving their health at the top of the resolutions list. One idea is to swap your brown sugar sweetened oatmeal for a savory version which incorporates roasted vegetables and eggs.”

Allie joins 44News Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday.

