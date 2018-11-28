Get It Together: Holiday Cocktails

You can’t have a holiday party without some Christmas spirits! So Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” with some holiday cocktail recipes.

Allie says, “These easy and festive drinks are perfect for company because they require little bar tending. The same bitter can be used to make either cocktail, which makes it feasible to offer both.”

The Holiday Spritz

In a cocktail glass, pour 1 part chilled amaro (I used Amaro Ciociaro) and 3 parts hard cider (Stella Cidre is affordable and great in this).

A Pitcher of Negronis

This classic cocktail can be made ahead to serve 6-8.

In a pitcher, combine 8 oz dry gin, 5 1/2 oz sweet vermouth (my favorite is Cocchi), 5 1/2 ounces amaro, and 6 ounces purified water.

Add ice to a glass before pouring some in.

Garnish with an orange peel.

Click here to check out all of Allie’s recipes and tip on her blog at AlliePeach.com

Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday to help you “Get It Together.” Next week she will have recipes for easy, chef-inspired holiday hors d’oeuvres.



Comments

comments