Get It Together: Healthy and Hustlin’

When you’re always on the go, remembering to take care of yourself can be a challenge. So Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” this morning with tips to stay “Healthy and Hustlin’.”

Staying hydrated is very important, so Allie has a way to trick herself into drinking a gallon of water a day. She says, “Find out how many ounces your water bottle holds. 128 ounces in a gallon, divided by the number your water bottle holds, equals the number of fill-ups you’ll need to drink. Don’t refill your water bottle until it is completely empty. Keep track on a sticky note, in your planner, write it on the back of your hand…whatever you need to do to be able to check-off that you’ve had your water to feel that sense of accomplishment. I don’t always make it to a gallon, but I consistently make it to 1/2 or 3/4 of a gallon when I keep track this way, which is a lot more water than I would normally drink because I just don’t think about it. Reward yourself. ‘I can’t have a glass of wine until I’ve reached my water goal.'”

Working out is a great way to stay healthy, but Allie has a tip to work out your brain at the same time. She says, “Listen to a podcast instead of music. It can be just as motivating as music or at least get your mind off of your work out, and you get more out of it. Even if it’s just a funny podcast or a story like Serial… you at least walk away from the gym with something to talk about or something that’s sparked thought or inspired you to take action. Sometimes we put the gym on the back burner because we ‘don’t have time’, but this way you’ll be getting more than just exercise, so you’ll feel like you’re multi-tasking which can be really rewarding.”

When you’re busy it can be easy to sabotage your diet with unhealthy snacks. Allie has some healthy, no-prep options for lunch and snacking on the go. She says, “Lunch doesn’t have to look like a meal to count as a healthy, well-balanced lunch. Avoid the Pinterest pitfall of ‘healthy meal prep’ for lunchtime. It’s overwhelming and too aspirational. Finger foods are acceptable for lunch! I suggest keeping a variety of 100-or-so calorie healthy options on hand. Some of my favorites are cheese sticks, tuna pouches, hard boiled eggs, peanut butter and a mini whole wheat bagel. Choose several of these 100-or-so calorie ‘snacks’ and they’ll add up to a healthy lunch that will keep you full. Download the quick-reference guide on seamlessmealplanner.com for more ideas.”

