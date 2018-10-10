Get It Together: Halloween Party Cheese Board

Halloween doesn’t have to be all about the kids, so Blogger, Allie Peach joined us on 44News This Morning to help you “Get It Together” with tricks to make spooktacular treats for the grown ups.

Allie says the perfect way to please your adult guests at your next Halloween party is with a boo-tiful cheese board., but knowing how to set it up properly can carry into all your other holiday parties.

Allie suggest getting started with a platter, which could be anything from a big wooden cutting board to a unique piece of slate. She also suggests checking thrift stores for some vintage and platter ideas.

Once you have your platter, Allie suggests placing your big items on there first. Allie used an assortment of different cheeses like brie, asiago and parmesan. You can also add some other Halloween items to your platter like a small pumpkin or a fake skeleton hand.

Allie says, “Sweet, savory, crunchy and tart are the elements of a great cheese board.” From there she suggests adding things like red and black grapes, dried cranberries, figs, nuts, assorted crackers and some charcuterie like pepperoni and prosciutto.

She also says, “Brie can be served with pomegranate seeds or blackberry fig spread or make mummy brie using refrigerated dough.”

Click here to check out all of Allie’s recipes and tip on her blog at AlliePeach.com.

Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday at 7:10 AM to help you “Get It Together.” Next week she will have ideas for last minute DIY Halloween costumes for kids.



