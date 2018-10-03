Get It Together: Halloween Movie Themed Snacks

It’s the perfect time to watch your favorite Halloween movies, but you can’t forget about the snacks.

Allie Peach helped us “Get It Together” with adult-friendly snacks based on your favorite Halloween movies.

Monster’s Inc. is Allie’s inspiration for her first snack idea. Allie makes an edible Mike Wazowski using pistachio macaroons. She stuck edible eyeballs onto the macaroons with some honey, and added some almond horns to the top.

Her next snack is based on the movie Hocus Pocus. It’s a dead man’s toe made out of bacon wrapped dates with maple and goat cheese or smaller sausage with dough wrapped on one end, ketchup and an almond slice nail.

The Addam’s Family is the movie behind this Halloween drink. You can quench your thirst like Uncle Fester with some light bulb drinking glasses filled with your choice of yellow beverage.

Allie made skull shaped meat pies after Halloween movie, The Corpse Bride. You can find the full recipe for that on her website.

Click here to check out all of Allie’s recipes and tip on her blog at AlliePeach.com

Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday at 7:10 AM to help you “Get It Together.” Next week she will have ideas for DIY last minute Halloween costumes for kids.



Comments

comments