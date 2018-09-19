Get It Together: Guilt-Free Pumpkin Spice Latte

Sweaters, cooler weather, changing leaves, all things we love about fall, but the real star of the season in the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Allie Peach helped us “Get It Together” this morning with a recipe for a guilt-free Pumpkin Spice Latte you can make at home.

Allie says one of the best parts about this recipe is the use of turmeric, which is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. She says, “You can use fresh or ground turmeric. Fresh turmeric is available at local grocery stores. Keep it in the freezer, peel and grate a little into the pot when you go to make your latte. I prefer fresh because you can strain it out for a smoother drink. Black pepper is essential for turmeric absorption, so there’s a little pepper in this recipe which gives it extra spice!”

Turmeric PSL

Ingredients

1 Tbsp Fresh, thinly sliced or grated OR 1 tsp ground (powdered) turmeric will work in a pinch

1 C Unsweetened almond milk (or other non-dairy milk)

1 Tbsp or more, to taste, Honey or maple syrup

1 Tbsp Coconut oil

1/2 tsp Whole black pepper corns

1/2 tsp Pumpkin pie spice

Directions

Heat all the ingredients over medium low heat in a saucepan on the stove for 5-10 minutes, until the flavors have melded. Whisk briskly to froth the milk and emulsify the coconut oil. Strain into a mug. Enjoy!

Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday to help you “Get It Together.” Next week she will tackle all things Halloween!

Comments

comments