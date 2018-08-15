Get It Together: Get Your Kids Pack Their Own Lunches

Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” with tips on how to get your kids to pack their own lunches.

Allie’s first tip to keep in mind is timing matters. Allie says, “Have your kids pack their lunches while you’re cooking dinner, if your kitchen is big enough. That way you’re already in the kitchen and can field questions or disputes as they come up. If that doesn’t work, do it before bedtime — either way, always do it the night before.”

Her second tip is to start them young. Allie says, “Kids can learn as early as kindergarten that packing their own lunch is a ‘big kid’ skill they need. In the beginning you can help with the more difficult tasks, like sandwiches, but let them try to get the hang of it on their own eventually. That’s the whole point.”

She also suggests giving kids some control over what they eat. Allie says, “Explain to them that they need a source of protein and plants, teach them what that means, but ultimately, let them pick out what goes in their lunch. This will motivate them to do it and get them excited about what they’re bringing to school. If you know they’re getting a well balanced breakfast and a healthy dinner, it’s okay for you to allow them to eat like kids at lunchtime.”

Allie’s fourth tip is to check in with the kids periodically. She says, “About once a month, ask your kids if you’re packing the right amount of food. Ask them if they throw any of it away. Ask them if they want to make any changes.”

Finally, Allie says it’s not just about what’s inside the lunchbox, “everything is more fun with a cool lunch box! Let them pick one out that they can get excited about.”

All of Allie’s recipes and tips can be found on her blog website AlliePeach.com.

Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday to help you “Get It Together.” Next Wednesday she will have tips for cooking with fresh herbs.

