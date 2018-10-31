Get It Together: Flu Fighting Elderberry Syrup

It may be Halloween, but the real nightmare of the season is the flu. Allie Peach helped us “Get It Together” this morning with a recipe for Elderberry Syrup to fight the flu.

Recipe:

2/3 C dried organic black elderberries

3 C water

1 cinnamon stick or 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp whole cloves or 1/2 tsp ground

1 Tbsp ginger root or powder

1 C molasses, maple syrup or raw honey

Directions:

Bring all ingredients except for sweetener to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce to simmer, cover, and cook 45 minutes or until reduced by about half.

Strain elderberry juice through a fine mesh sieve, into a glass bowl, pressing the berries gently to release the juices.

Allow elderberry juice to cool, then add sweetener and stir to combine. Transfer to a mason jar or other glass lidded container and store in the refrigerator.

Dosage:

Kids take 1/2 to 1 tsp per day

Adults take 1/2 to 1 tbsp per day

When sick, repeat dosage 2-3 times per day until symptoms subside.

Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday to help you “Get It Together.” Next week she will have a fun Thanksgiving craft for the kids.

