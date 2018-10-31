44News | Evansville, IN

Get It Together: Flu Fighting Elderberry Syrup

October 31st, 2018 44News This Morning

It may be Halloween, but the real nightmare of the season is the flu. Allie Peach helped us “Get It Together” this morning with a recipe for Elderberry Syrup to fight the flu.

Recipe:
2/3 C dried organic black elderberries
3 C water
1 cinnamon stick or 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp whole cloves or 1/2 tsp ground
1 Tbsp ginger root or powder
1 C molasses, maple syrup or raw honey

Directions:

Bring all ingredients except for sweetener to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce to simmer, cover, and cook 45 minutes or until reduced by about half.

Strain elderberry juice through a fine mesh sieve, into a glass bowl, pressing the berries gently to release the juices.

Allow elderberry juice to cool, then add sweetener and stir to combine. Transfer to a mason jar or other glass lidded container and store in the refrigerator.

Dosage:
Kids take 1/2 to 1 tsp per day
Adults take 1/2 to 1 tbsp per day
When sick, repeat dosage 2-3 times per day until symptoms subside.

Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday to help you “Get It Together.” Next week she will have a fun Thanksgiving craft for the kids.

 

 

