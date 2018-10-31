Get It Together: Flu Fighting Elderberry Syrup
It may be Halloween, but the real nightmare of the season is the flu. Allie Peach helped us “Get It Together” this morning with a recipe for Elderberry Syrup to fight the flu.
Recipe:
2/3 C dried organic black elderberries
3 C water
1 cinnamon stick or 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp whole cloves or 1/2 tsp ground
1 Tbsp ginger root or powder
1 C molasses, maple syrup or raw honey
Directions:
Bring all ingredients except for sweetener to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce to simmer, cover, and cook 45 minutes or until reduced by about half.
Strain elderberry juice through a fine mesh sieve, into a glass bowl, pressing the berries gently to release the juices.
Allow elderberry juice to cool, then add sweetener and stir to combine. Transfer to a mason jar or other glass lidded container and store in the refrigerator.
Dosage:
Kids take 1/2 to 1 tsp per day
Adults take 1/2 to 1 tbsp per day
When sick, repeat dosage 2-3 times per day until symptoms subside.