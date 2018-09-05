Get It Together: Fall Porch Styling

Fall is right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to get a head start on decorating. If you want to give your neighbors some porch envy, Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” with tips to style your front porch for fall.

If you want a more sophisticated look, Allie suggests sticking to a theme or color palette. She says, “Don’t be afraid of non-traditional fall colors. It’s ok to veer away from orange, red and brown. I love to incorporate blues and teals, which complement nicely with heirloom pumpkins. They are widely available now, you can even get them at Wal Mart.”

Another one of her tips is to incorporate unexpected antiques and vintage furniture. Allie says, “You can check places like Goodwill for some hidden treasures to add a vintage touch. This can be and old chair, wooden orchard baskets or wool plaid throws.”

Fall bring several holidays, so Allie suggests switching things up “micro-seasonally.” She says, “As Halloween gets closer, you can add some spooky elements that don’t make or break the overall design. Same with Thanksgiving. Your overall design shouldn’t be dependent upon one holiday. Have that come through with little accents that can be added, then removed, that complement your theme.”

