Get It Together: Easy, Healthy Soup Recipes

All the winter weather makes it the perfect time to enjoy a nice bowl of homemade soup. Although making soup from scratch can seem like a lot of work, Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” with healthy, comforting and easy soup recipes that can be thrown together in just 10 minutes.

Allie says, “The key is prepping the veggies ahead. Either do it at the beginning of the week or use my favorite tip: The time cook setting on your oven! Set the oven to cook your veggies, and it’ll turn itself off when they’re done. So you can come home from work and make your soup in 10 minutes.”

Allie demonstrated how to make a roasted tomato blender soup and a roasted veggie soup.

CLICK HERE to check out those recipes and more on Allie’s blog.

