Get It Together: DIY Magnolia Wreath

It’s a decoration that looks great inside, outside and all year round, but one of the best parts is, you can make it yourself!

Blogger Allie Peach helped us “Get It Together” with a lesson on how to make Magnolia wreaths.

Her first tip is to use weather proof glue. Allie uses a hot glue gun with Gorilla Glue sticks.

Next Allie suggests using a straw wreath form, which are pretty inexpensive at around $4. She says, “They come in different sizes, mine is 14″, and can be purchased at Joann Fabrics, Michaels and Hobby Lobby, usually with a coupon.”

The next step is to gather Magnolia leaves, which are free. Allie says, “Clip fresh magnolia leaves from a tree that needs a trim. If you don’t have one, ask a neighbor! You can even use fallen limbs or leaves from around the base of a large magnolia tree.”

Once you have all your supplies, Allie says to glue the bigger leaves on your wreath for first to form a bit of a base. From there, you can add smaller leaves that vary in color from shades of green and brown.

Allie also suggests dressing up the wreath for any season by adding things like Christmas ornaments or little pumpkins.

