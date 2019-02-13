Get It Together: DIY Face Masks

It’s nice to treat yourself every once in a while, but it’s even better when you can using stuff in right in your kitchen.

So Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” this week with some DIY Face Masks.

Allie uses avocado because it’s super moisturizing, brightening and anti-aging.

Allie says, “Use the avocado to make guac, then take the peel, turn it inside out, and use it as a moisturizer/exfoliator. Wash off with a warm, damp towel. You could also turn the avocado into a peel-off mask using a little gelatin powder. If I’m going to do this, I like to go ahead and add some extra beneficial ingredients to get the most out of my time spent wearing the mask. Activated charcoal and turmeric are both great options.”

Allie also uses Honey. She says, “it’s naturally anti-bacterial, so it’s great for acne prevention and treatment. It’s also incredibly moisturizing and soothing. Mix it with oatmeal for a scrub, or coconut oil for extra moisture.”

Allie joins 44News at Noon Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday to help you “Get It Together.”

