Get It Together: DIY Beauty Products Using Kitchen Items

June 20th, 2018 44News This Morning, Indiana

Allie Peach is helping us “Get It Together” by making DIY beauty products with stuff from the kitchen.

Coffee + Coco oil + Sugar Exfoliating Body Scrub
1/2 coffee grinds
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 tsp ground clove
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
Add Coconut oil to desired consistency

Sea Salt Spray for Beach Waves
1 C warm water
2 Tbsp sea salt
10 drops essential oil (Allie uses bergamot, but lavender would also be great).

Body Bronzer
1/4 cup coconut oil
1 tsp cocoa or raw cacao powder
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Essential oil (optional)
1 tsp leftover Facial highlighter or illuminator (optional)

All of Allie’s recipes, directions and tips can be found on her blog website AlliePeach.com.

