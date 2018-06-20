Get It Together: DIY Beauty Products Using Kitchen Items
Allie Peach is helping us “Get It Together” by making DIY beauty products with stuff from the kitchen.
Coffee + Coco oil + Sugar Exfoliating Body Scrub
1/2 coffee grinds
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 tsp ground clove
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
Add Coconut oil to desired consistency
Sea Salt Spray for Beach Waves
1 C warm water
2 Tbsp sea salt
10 drops essential oil (Allie uses bergamot, but lavender would also be great).
Body Bronzer
1/4 cup coconut oil
1 tsp cocoa or raw cacao powder
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Essential oil (optional)
1 tsp leftover Facial highlighter or illuminator (optional)
All of Allie’s recipes, directions and tips can be found on her blog website AlliePeach.com.