Get It Together: DIY Beauty Products Using Kitchen Items

Allie Peach is helping us “Get It Together” by making DIY beauty products with stuff from the kitchen.

Coffee + Coco oil + Sugar Exfoliating Body Scrub

1/2 coffee grinds

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 tsp ground clove

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

Add Coconut oil to desired consistency

Sea Salt Spray for Beach Waves

1 C warm water

2 Tbsp sea salt

10 drops essential oil (Allie uses bergamot, but lavender would also be great).

Body Bronzer

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 tsp cocoa or raw cacao powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Essential oil (optional)

1 tsp leftover Facial highlighter or illuminator (optional)

All of Allie’s recipes, directions and tips can be found on her blog website AlliePeach.com.

