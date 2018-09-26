Get It Together: Creepy Halloween Cocktails

Fall is officially underway, so it’s the perfect time to start planning Halloween parties. No party would be complete without delicious cocktails, so Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” with ways to make any cocktail creepy.

Allie’s first tip to spook things up is using a smoked glass. She says, “It looks like you’re conjuring spirits by putting a lit Palo Santo stick under a cloche with a glass that you plan to serve a drink in. This adds a smoky note to the cocktail without adding an extra ingredient. Plus it looks super cool.

Another way to make your cocktail creepy is by adding a Black Volcanic Salt rim. Allie says, “It’s a spooky twist on a salt rim for a margarita or Bloody Mary. Swipe some lime around the rim of the glass and dip it in the Black Volcanic Salt before you pour in your drink.”

A great way to impress your guest at a Halloween party is to have their drink look back at them with EYE-ce cubes. Allie says, “Peel a green grape, cut in half and poke an indentation in the domed side with a sharp knife. Insert a pomegranate aril and put them in the freezer. You can use them as ice in the bottom of a cocktail.”

