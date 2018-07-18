Get It Together: Cold Brew Concentrate and Iced Latte Recipe

Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” this week with a Cold Brew Concentrate and Iced Latte recipe.

Allie says she prefers cold brew because it’s stronger. She says, “I use chicory coffee because I love the subtle sweetness and depth of flavor but any coffee will work. Grind it the same way you would for drip coffee.”

Start by making the Cold Brew Concentrate:

Add coffee and water to a pitcher

Stir, making sure all the coffee grinds are completely saturated

Let it steep 12-24 hours at room temperature

Strain

Sweeten with honey…Do this before putting it the refrigerator so the honey will melt nicely

Store in the refrigerator

Next get started on your latte:

Fill a cup with ice…Allie uses large ice cubes so the coffee doesn’t get watered down

Add 1/2 coffee concentrate

Add 1/2 milk of your choice…Allie uses almond milk

Stir

Enjoy!

All of Allie’s recipes and tips can be found on her blog website AlliePeach.com.

