Get It Together: Chef-Inspired Hors D’oeuvres

‘Tis the season for entertaining, and if you want to impress your friends and family on the cheap this holiday season, Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” with 2 easy, chef-inspired hors d’oeuvres recipes.

Allie says both recipes only cost $20 to make.

The first recipe is Charred Onion Dip inspired by Frank Stitt at Bottega Cafe in Birmingham, Alabama.

Allie says, “The extra efforts taken to char your own onions really makes the whole dish special, as opposed to french onion dip from a package. Store bought chips are still fine, but make sure you buy kettle cooked.”

Recipe Ingredients: 2 cups sour cream 2 tablespoons mascarpone 1 scant tablespoon whole-grain mustard 5 dashes Tabasco sauce 1 tablespoon finely sliced chives Juice of 1/2 lemon 3 dashes Worcestershire sauce 2 red onions, sliced 1/2 inch thick, seasoned with salt, brushed with oil and charred under the broiler about 5 minutes per side (outer ring reserved for garnish and remaining charred onion finely chopped Directions: Combine the sour cream, mascarpone, mustard, Tabasco, chives, lemon juice, and Worcestershire in a mixing bowl. Fold in the chopped onions then taste and adjust the seasonings. Place dip inside the reserved outer ring of the grilled red onion. The dip is great right away but the next day the flavors are even better. Serve with potato chips.

The next recipe is Red quinoa, Parsley and White Bean salad by Yottam Ottolenghi. Allie says, “I love that the colors are Christmas-y. The allspice gives the salad a familiar hint of holiday spice without being overpowering. This Iranian dish can be eaten with a fork like a salad or scooped with pita bread or pita chips.”

Recipe Ingredients: ½ cup quinoa ⅓ cup flat leaf parsley, chopped 3-4 scallions, green and white parts, thinly sliced 1 can cannellini beans ½ large lemon, skin and seeds removed, flesh finely chopped ½ tsp allspice ¼ cup olive oil Salt and pepper to taste Directions: Put the quinoa in a small saucepan of water. Bring to a boil, cover and turn the heat to low. Simmer for 10 minutes, then remove from the heat and set aside with the lid still on for 10 minutes more. Remove the lid and leave to cool down. Transfer the cooled quinoa to a large bowl and add the remaining ingredients, including three-quarters of a teaspoon of salt and some black pepper. Stir everything together and serve.



Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday to help you “Get It Together.” Next week she will have more tips for holiday entertaining.

