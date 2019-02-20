Get It Together: Bring Spring in Early

Spring hasn’t sprung quite yet, but you can still make it feel that way around your home. So Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” with tips to bring spring into your home early on any budget.

If you want to splurge, Allie says, “Spend the money on fresh cut flowers and small house plants you can tuck into every little corner. Schnucks has a wonderful selection of flowers and for $7-10. You get a big bunch that you can divide into small bud vases all around the house to make you happy in every room. .I also recommend spending the money on a highly fragranced candle scented like something fresh like grapefruit, basil, lemon and lavender, and thyme are all great, spring-y scents that cut through the stale air inside your house. I consider this a ‘splurge’ because the best candles that give off the most scent are usually more expensive, in the $10-$20 range. But worth every penny!”

If you’re on a budget, Allie says, “Use fresh citrus fruit as decor in the kitchen. Fill a pretty bowl with a bunch of lemons, limes, or oranges (or all three!) Bonus points if you can find some with the stems and leaves still attached. Another fun, cheap way to ‘Bring Spring In’ is to switch up your drinks! Swap out your red wine for Rose or Sauvignon Blanc. I love some of the options Aldi carries, and you won’t spend more than $7 a bottle.”

If you’re feeling crafty, Allie suggests a DIY flower wreath. Allie is hosting a “Spring Wreath Making Workshop” at White Chateau in Owensboro on March 10th from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Click here to buy tickets to Allie’s “Spring Wreath Making Workshop.”

