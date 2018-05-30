Get It Together: 5 Tips For Creating a Healthy Snack Drawer

Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” this week with 5 tips to creating a healthy snack drawer. These tips also help kids foster independence and learn about food groups.

Allie’s first tip is to set yourself and your kids up for success. Allie says, “You’re trying to foster independence, so make sure everything is packaged in a way your kids can access and don’t have to ask for help. Easy-open cheese is great because kids can have a hard time opening plastic-covered cheese sticks. I love Babybel for this reason. You don’t have to separate everything out into baggies, but you can if you want to pre-portion the foods. If not, teach your kids how to open the containers. This will come in handy in other situations, as well! This teaches them dexterity, fine motor skills, and again, independence.”

Allie’s second tip is to be aware of choking hazard foods. Allie says, “Cut cherry tomatoes and grapes in half. Don’t add any fruits with pits like cherries, plums and peaches. For carrots, opt for small organic carrots that come with the tops rather than baby carrots. These are petite enough for kids to eat, and my girls love to pretend they’re rabbits or horses.”

Allie’s third tip is to make sure snacks are something they can have unlimited access to. Allie says, “Make sure all the foods are healthy foods you don’t mind them having pretty much unlimited access to. No fruit chews, no chips or gold fish or candy or junk.”

Allie’s fourth tip is to make it a teaching opportunity. Allie says,”For younger kids, talk about eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables. You can talk about the colors and shapes of the foods. For kids a little older, teach them about balancing a mixture of fruits, veggies and protein throughout the day. Some protein options are rolled deli meat, hard boiled eggs and pepperoni. If you package larger quantities of foods in Tupperware containers, teach them what an appropriate serving size is.”

Allie’s last tip is to make sure the kids ask. Allie says, “Yes, you want them to be able to snack independently, but you still want them to ask if it’s ok for them to get themselves a snack.”

Allie joins 44News This Morning Anchor Veronica DeKett every Wednesday to help you “Get It Together.” Next Wednesday she will focus on zero-waste ideas for summer picnics and on-the-go snacking.

All of Allie’s recipes and tips can be found on her blog website www.AlliePeach.com .



