Get It Together: 2019 Spices

Whether you want to get fit or try new things in 2019, it's the perfect time to spice things up! So Allie Peach visited 44News This Morning to help you "Get It Together" with great spices to use in 2019.





Allie says, “These add interesting flavor to a variety of dishes, making it easy to transform something simple into something your friends will ask you the recipe for.”

The first spice Allie suggests is tajin. Allie says,” It’s a Mexican spice blend comprised of mostly chile peppers, lime, and salt. It’s not super spicy, even my kids love it. My favorite ways to use it are on pop corn and avocado toast, but I’ve also roasted cauliflower with it for tacos, and have used it in place of lime juice in black beans for tostadas.”

Another spice to check out is za’atar. Allie says, “Za’atar is a classic middle eastern spice mix with thyme, sumac, and sesame seeds. It’s not the easiest to find, locally though. I get mine from Penzy’s any time I’m in St Louis, but it can be made from scratch using those three ingredients, plus any extra herbs you think would work, like cumin, marjoram, salt, and pepper, according to what you like. Za’atar takes the work out of making an easy veggie dip. I add it liberally to vegetables I’m roasting. It’s also great on fish, shellfish, or any kind of meat, really. It can also amp up store-bought hummus or olives.”

