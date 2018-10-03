Home Indiana Get Registered to Vote for Upcoming General Election October 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The deadline to register to vote in the November 6th General Elections is one week away.

Anyone in Indiana or Kentucky who wants to vote in the upcoming elections needs to register by October 9th.

In Illinois, the deadline is October 1st. Hoosier voters can register to vote by texting “Indiana” to 28683, or by clicking here and visiting the Indiana Voters website. Voters can also submit an application to register in person at their local county clerk’s office.

There is also an app for Indiana voters that allows you to look up your polling location, get directions, and find out who is on the ballot.

