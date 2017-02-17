Get Your Red Carpet On Tonight!

It’s time for something different!

A Red Carpet Formal party at RiRa Irish Pub tonight, starting at 9pm.

There will be red carpet interviews with me, the one and only Gretchin Irons!



Arrive early and show off for the paparazzi!

All Digital Media Geeks will be there filming as you walk down the red carpet with The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Presale tickets are only $5 dollars, and you can get them at Ri Ra or call: 812-302-2664 to get your tickets early.

If you wait, they are $10 at the door.

Drink specials all night.

Mixmaster D.j. Jones Capone on the ones and twos.

Hand picked V.I.P. guests.

Big city style red carpet.

Come out and join the fun!

Here’s a link to the event: Defcon Red

