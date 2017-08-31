Get Ready for Route44 Korea!

South Korea…with hilly countrysides, ancient Buddhist temples, beautiful subtropical islands, K Pop, and swanky big cities like Seoul…when I found out that I was getting to go, I was laughing, crying, and jumping up and down!

#AllTheFeels

And then?

The Pentagon can confirm that North Korea did launch a ballistic missile at around ten forty-five Eastern time.

This is the second launch since July fourth, when North Korea launched for the first time an intercontinental ballistics missile, which traveled about seventeen-hundred miles into outer space.

So now, not everyone is super happy about my trip.

Be careful, and be sure to tell your friends and family where you’re gonna be.

Don’t go. Wear a helmet.

Then I found out that they host the Olympics next year, and get this, have a toilet museum!

I’m going to bring South Korea as close to you as I possibly can, your living room!

Get excited for Route44 Korea, and PS, don’t be scared for me.



